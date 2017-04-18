Richard Simmons Has Been Hospitalized For ‘Severe Indigestion’

Richard Simmons was hospitalized due to “severe indigestion.” The fitness guru was taken into for medical treatment on Monday according to a statement released by his rep, Michael Catalano, on Tuesday.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Catalano said while talking to ABC News. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

Catalano concluded by saying: “He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The former Sweatin’ to the Oldies star has been making headlines in recent months due to the fact that he has not been seen in public in several years. His fans have been hypothesizing about wild theories regarding his “disappearance,” and a new podcast titled Missing Richard Simmons brought the issue to the national spotlight.

Earlier this month, Michael Catalano dropped a massive bombshell that the 68-year-old TV personality might be making a comeback soon.

“All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Michael Catalano, Simmons’ manager, said. “But it is yet to be determined, I would say.”

Simmons is reportedly releasing a new line of products and he may possibly make an appearance himself to promote them.

In the event that Simmons does choose to promote the products in person, the appearances would be the first the world has seen of him since February of 2014. The last time he made a public appearance was when he stopped teaching classes at his studio in Beverly Hills, California.

“With the enormous outpouring of love and well wishes for Richard, we felt creating a thoughtful, inspiration-based line of products would be welcome,” a statement about the product line read. “Richard has always created products that helped people take better care of themselves and any new products will certainly be in keeping with Richard’s consistent message and mission.”

Even though thousands of his fans have been worried about his health, Richard Simmons revealed in a phone interview with ET that “no one should be worried about me.”

“I love all the people who worry about me,” Simmons said. “But it was time for me to take some time to be by myself. For the last 40 years I have been traveling, teaching classes, and I had a knee injury, so I had a knee replacement, which was very difficult for me… I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven’t done in a very long time.”

