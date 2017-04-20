RHONY Star Bethenny Frankel Outed For Starring In ‘Soft’ Adult Film

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been outed for starring in a “soft porn” film.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, the 46-year-old explained that she was worried the resurfaced footage from her scenes in the 1994 movie Hollywood Hills 90028 would damage her reputation and impact her business, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a dinner in the Hamptons, Frankel’s fellow cast member Ramona Singer drudged up the NSFW material. Alongside the other RHONY stars – Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Luann D’Agostino – Singer blasted Frankel.

“I know stuff has resurfaced from your past,” Singer said. “And I know, one time when I was with [my daughter Avery], someone showed her an article about one of my friends who kind of had naked pictures.”

Singer then said to Frankel: “You’re in the press now being naked and doing soft porn…Have you explained to [your daughter Bryn] the situation? Kids talk, they’re very sophisticated.”

Frankel then responded with her signature snark.

“At six? Yeah. Diane Sawyer came to her school yard and actually approached her. That was like 25 years ago!” Frankel said.

The Skinnygirl founder then spoke out about her appearance in the adult film.

“I was in a movie when I was trying to be an actress in LA,” she said. “I was laying topless in a scene on a rooftop…which is great because it shows that my boobs were big which I like.”

Even though she was exposed for the racy footage in the press, Frankel says that she doesn’t “regret it at all.”

She continued by saying: “I needed the money and I wanted to be an actress. I have no issue with it whatsoever…It wasn’t porn. It was a cheesy movie. I think I was a murderer.”

Another scene in the film shows Frankel having sex on a waterbed with her breasts on full display.

Frankel then explained in a side interview: “I had no idea that anyone would even bring it up, nor would I have cared. If someone said, ‘What about that movie with your boobs hanging out?’ I would have laughed. I would have joked about it. I would have made a bunch of self-deprecating jokes. But Ramona attempting to embarrass me through my daughter whose is first grade is even low for Ramona, which is a new low.”

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]