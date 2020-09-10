Watch Reese Witherspoon Slip Back Into Elle Woods Character While Showing off ‘Legally Blonde’ Costumes

Legally Blonde fans were in for a serious treat when they tuned into the first episode of the new Netflix show Get Organized with The Home Edit, which premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday. Each episode features The Home Edit founders Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer bring their professional organizing business to the home of one celebrity client and one everyday client, and the season premiere featured Witherspoon asking the women to help her organize some of her most famous memorabilia.

Having just moved into a new home in Nashville with her family, Witherspoon has decided to store some of her favorite items from TV shows and movies she has worked on over the years in one place, along with a selection of red-carpet gowns. Items include the black and white Armani Privé gown she wore to the Oscars in 2011, the yellow Nina Ricci cocktail dress she wore to the Golden Globes in 2007, a selection of items from her time on HBO’s Big Little Lies and, of course, her Legally Blonde wardrobe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch Reese Witherspoon slip on her Legally Blonde costume and slip back into talking like Elle Woods (📺 : Get Organized with The Home Edit) pic.twitter.com/o8Wx1Xirh5 — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

While Teplin and Shearer were going through the items with Witherspoon, the Oscar winner couldn’t help but slip back into character as Elle Woods while discussing Legally Blonde, which she says is the movie she is most often asked about by fans. In a clip from the show, the three women are looking through a rack when Witherspoon pulls out a pink robe, which Elle wore in the scene where she was lying in bed upset and eating chocolate.

“Broke up, I’m laying in bed eating chocolate off my stomach,” she says. “And then I throw chocolates at the soap opera. Because he’s like, ‘I”ll always love you’ and I’m like, ‘Liar!’” She also tried on the pink pillbox hat that was part of the costume Elle wore on the Legally Blonde 2 poster, declaring, “I’ve become Elle Woods.”

“I have to say, when I put the hat on and the clothes on, I start talking like the character,” Witherspoon added in a camera interview before quoting some of Elle’s most famous lines, “What? Like it’s hard?” and “I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life. I object!”

Along with appearing on Get Organized with The Home Edit, Witherspoon also serves as executive producer.