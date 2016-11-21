Real Housewives Star Busted For Having Wine In Jail

Joshua Waring, the son of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, was busted for having wine in his cell at the jail in Orange County.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Waring had an alcoholic beverage known as “pruno” hidden in his bunk. Waring will be facing a new felony charge of possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pruno is apparently made by mixing fruit, ketchup, sugar, milk, and bread. The concoction is usually stirred up in toilet bowls, and has been described as bile flavored.

Waring is currently in jail while awaiting his pending trial for an attempted murder charge. The 27-year-old is also being sued by the man he allegedly shot.

Back in June, Waring was apprehended by law enforcement authorities in Costa Mesa, California. He allegedly shot a 35-year-old man in the torso at the man’s home on the 2900 block of Babb street.

“Apparently there had been a previous confrontation between [Waring] and the occupants of that residence earlier, and had returned,” Costa Mesa Lt. Paul Beckman said.

During the incident, Waring did not peacefully allow the police to take him into custody. Upon arrival of the crime scene, witnesses said that Waring fled the scene of the crime in a stolen BMW.

Police helicopters located the stolen vehicle 8 hours later. Waring attempted to evade the authorities after crashing the SUV, and tried to escape on foot by hiding in a business near Fourth and Terminal streets.

“After a brief standoff, he surrendered without further incident to the Santa Ana police,” Costa Mesa police said in a news release.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail “on suspicion of attempted murder, vehicle theft, felony evading police, hit-and-run and assault and battery,” according to Los Angeles Times.

Waring’s bail was set at $1 million dollars. He pled not guilty to the three counts of attempted murder back in July.

Waring’s mother is Lauri Peterson, who was on hit reality show Real Housewives Of Orange County. Peterson left the show in 2008 to deal with issues concerning her son.

What are your thoughts about Joshua Waring being caught hoarding prison wine while awaiting his attempted murder trial?

MORE Real Housewives: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Larsa Pippen’s Husband Scottie Pippen Files For Divorce / Son Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Lauri Peterson Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

[H/T TMZ]