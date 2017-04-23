Randy Jackson Drops Key Line About Possible ‘American Idol’ Reboot

It’s been slightly over a year since American Idol ended, but audiences still hope that the show’s original judges will come back together for a reboot series. TMZ recently caught up with Randy Jackson, one of the seminal judges on the show’s 15 seasons, who revealed he’s up for a reboot, but hopes that host Ryan Seacrest will return to make it possible.

Randy Jackson might be willing to return to the franchise that made him a household name, but legally, the show is going through some struggles to get back on the air.

NBC and FOX are both interested in bringing the series back to television, but the owners of Idol, Fremantle and Core, have yet to come to a decision. Fremantle also owns the competition series America’s Got Talent, which throws a wrench in the works as far as a conflict of interest.

Debuting in 2002, American Idol ushered in a tidal wave of talent competition shows, with some focusing on singing and others focusing on all-around talent. The series helped launch the careers of its judges, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell, as long as bring judge Paul Abdul back into the spotlight.

The show’s host, Ryan Seacrest, also became a household name, having gone on to host a plethora of TV shows and live events. If Seacrest was willing to come back to the series, that would be a huge win for the potential reboot.

American Idol also launched the careers of many of its contestants, from Kelly Clarkson to Clay Aiken to Carrie Underwood.

Even if Seacrest signed on for the project, that would only be one piece in the massive puzzle of the reboot series.

