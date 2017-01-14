Quantico Star Priyanka Chopra Rushed To ER After Terrible Set Accident

Priyanka Chopra was rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious injury on the set of Quantico. The actress reportedly took a fall that landed her in the ER, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the production of the ABC series explained that the 34-year-old actress slipped and fell with such force that she suffered a concussion while performing a stunt.

After being taken to the ER, Chopra was assessed and treated before being discharged hours later.

The injury will cause Chopra to miss work for the rest of the week. On Friday, she was scheduled for an event to promote the series, but was unable to attend because she is still recovering.

ABC has not issued a statement regarding the incident at this point.

This story is developing…

