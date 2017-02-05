Predator Director Comments On UFC’s Connor McGregor Possible Involvement

Despite all of the rumors going around that Conor McGregor is going to appear in beloved film and television franchises, the Ultimate Fighting Champion probably isn’t quitting his day job.

After the Lightweight Title holder squashed the rumors that he was going to appear in Game of Thrones, another was put to rest by Shane Black.

The director of Iron Man 3, the Nice Guys, and the upcoming film The Predator took to his social media account to clarify that McGregor would not be appearing in his latest film either.

CONOR McGREGOR: great guy, nice as can be — NOT, however, offered the male lead. Boyd Holbrook holds that distinction. Just sayin’. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) January 30, 2017

The rumor began in an interview during which McGregor said he was offered a role to be “the main guy,” but it was too extensive of a production—requiring six-to-eight weeks of shooting—and not enough money offered.

Black then took to Twitter to clarify, saying that it wasn’t exactly the leading role in the movie.

Black referred to actor Boyd Holbrook, who was announced as the lead actor in the film.

He’ll be joined by Olivia Munn when the film releases, alongside the mandibles of the Predator that will presumably be hunting them throughout.

The Predator is said to be a sequel to the original films and not a reboot, a refreshing change in today’s Hollywood climate.

Black co-wrote The Predator script with Fred Dekker (RoboCop 3). Filming will begin soon in Vancouver.

The film has a tentative release date of February 9, 2018.

