Police Department’s Trail Cameras Capture Hilarious ‘Wildlife’

Mountain lions are the least of this town’s concerns if these wildlife cameras are to be trusted!

The Gardner Police Department put out trail cameras after receiving reports of a mountain lion in the area. They found no evidence of a big cat prowling around, but they did see some suspicious characters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears that some clever residents spotted the cameras and decided to have a little fun. At least we hope that’s why these images came to be!

The police department released the bizarre images and applauded the pranksters for their humor.

“We would like to sincerely thank the persons responsible as it made our day when we pulled up what we expected to be hundreds of pictures of coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Thank you to the citizens who noticed the cameras. Your effort and sense of humor are greatly appreciated,” they wrote alongside the selection of photos.

Among the pictures of skunks and coyotes, there’s a person with a walker carrying what appears to be a knife, a gas-mask wearing stranger creeping along with a plastic bag, and not one but two people in gorilla costumes.

So either this Kansas town has a lot of funny people or it has a concerning night life.

This story first appeared at Womanista.