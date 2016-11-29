Playboy Model Dani Mathers Pleads Not Guilty After Posting Locker Room Pic of Naked Woman

Dani Mathers has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

The 29-year-old Playboy model faces these charges because of a photo she posted to Snapchat of a naked 70-year-old woman in the locker room of a L.A. Fitness back in July, Entertainment Tonight reports. She shared this photo without the woman’s knowledge and captioned it, “If I can’t unsee this, then you can’t either.”

If convicted in body-shaming case, Playboy model Dani Mathers could face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine https://t.co/egkXO2bjOT pic.twitter.com/6rLyOaDr8v — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2016

Although Maters was not present in the courtroom on Monday, her attorney, Tom Mesereau, spoke to the reporters on her behalf. “She very much regrets what happened,” he said. “She apologized for her behavior and we’re looking forward to resolving this case in a very fair manner.”

Following this incident, the model was banned from all L.A. Fitness gyms and posted an apology on Twitter expressing her regret.

“Should never make light of another woman’s naked body. I’m sorry for what I did… I need to take some time to myself now to reflect on why I did this horrible thing.”

She tweeted again in September: “I have taken full responsibility for the mistakes I have made and will continue to love myself and others…I wish this for the rest of you too.”

After charges against Mathers were filed earlier this month, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer issued a statement. “Body shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences,” he said. “It mocks and stigmatizes its victims, tearing down self-respect and perpetuating the harmful idea that our unique physical appearances should be compared to air-brushed notions of ‘perfect.’”

“What really matters is our character and humanity,” Feuer continued. “While body-shaming, in itself, is not a crime, there are circumstances in which invading one’s privacy to accomplish it can be. And we shouldn’t tolerate that.”

