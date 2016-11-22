Pixar Releases First Look At Cars 3

Pixar has officially unvieled the first look at their upcoming film, Cars 3, in the form of a teaser trailer.

The first Cars film debuted in 2006, and was well-received by critics and fans. The movie featured Owen Wilson as the main character, Lightning McQueen. McQueen was the top racecar in the world, and ended up getting stuck in a small town called Radiator Springs as he prepared for his big race.

The odd characters living in Radiator Springs helped give McQueen a fresh perspective on life, and taught him how to appreciate the things he had. These characters included Sally Carrera (Bonnie Hunt), Doc Hudson (Paul Newman), Ramon (Cheech Marin), Luigi (Tony Shalhoub), and the ever-popular Tow Mater, voiced by Larry The Cable Guy.

In 2011, a sequel to Cars was released in theaters. The sequel wasn’t nearly as beloved as the first, and many fans wondered why a second movie was necessary.

Cars 2 followed McQueen and Mater as they headed overseas to compete in an even bigger race. While Lightning is getting ready for the race, Mater gets tangled up with an international spy ring.

By the looks of this teaser trailer, Cars 3 looks to bring the entire world of Cars back down to reality. The 50-second video shows some footage of a race, and lightning McQueen getting involved in a terriblewreck. After seeing plenty of sparks flying around, McQueen is flying upside down on the screen, before slamming back to the ground.

At the end of the trailer, the text sets an ominous tone. The words read, “From This Moment, Everything Will Change.”

Cars 3 is set to hit theaters Summer 2017.