Outlander Wins People’s Choice Awards 2017 Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

Congratulations, fans! It looks like the People’s Choice Awards came through for you this year. Just now, it was announced that Outlander won Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series of 2017 at the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards.

Outlander faced stiff competition to win this coveted award. Here’s a full list of nominees in the category:

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Outlander

Stranger Things

Westworld

If you want to learn more about the People’s Choice Awards, you can read about it below:

“PeoplesChoice.com is a year-round entertainment destination dedicated to covering the biggest stories in movies, music, TV, and style. An extension of the People’s Choice Awards, the daily news entity offers breakdowns of major moments in pop culture, exclusive interviews with celebrities, and original video series (including the popular Against the Clock franchise). The site also hosts polls, brackets and discussions, giving fans a platform to voice their opinions until the annual award show, when they can vote for their favorites to win in various categories.”

