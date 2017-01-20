Ryan Reynolds Wins People’s Choice Awards 2017 For Favorite Movie Actor

Congratulations, fans! It looks like the People’s Choice Awards came through for you this year. Not long ago, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds won Favorite Male Actor at the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards.

Ryan Reynolds faced intense competition to win this year’s coveted award. Here’s a full list of nominees in the category:

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr.

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

If you want to learn more about the People’s Choice Awards, you can read about it below:

“PeoplesChoice.com is a year-round entertainment destination dedicated to covering the biggest stories in movies, music, TV, and style. An extension of the People’s Choice Awards, the daily news entity offers breakdowns of major moments in pop culture, exclusive interviews with celebrities, and original video series (including the popular Against the Clock franchise). The site also hosts polls, brackets and discussions, giving fans a platform to voice their opinions until the annual award show, when they can vote for their favorites to win in various categories.”

