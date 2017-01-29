People Are Freaking out Over This Melania Trump ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

United States and Mexico appear to be on rocky ground this week after Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall along the Mexican border.

After a slew of tweets from Donald Trump about an upcoming meeting, President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled the meeting over the phone that was scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday. Despite the turmoil between the two, Vanity Fair Mexico went ahead and published its latest issue featuring Melania Trump on the cover.

Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGug pic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI — Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017

The magazine, which calls her “the new Jackie Kennedy,” shows a picture of the First Lady in a white dress sipping on a cup of diamonds.

While the photos may look new — they are actually old!

According to Buzzfeed, the photos featured in the magazine were actually from a GQ shoot from April 2016.

Meanwhile, the people of Mexico are not too thrilled with the cover girl selection.

“It seems like @VanityFairMX wants to win the hate of its readers. It’s unbelievable that in this moment THIS woman is on the cover GROSS!” one person wrote.

“REALLY @VanityFairMX? Who is your editorial director? Videgaray?” another user wrote.

“Because of covers like the recent @VanityFairMX for February, a lot of readers prefer the international editions,” one person spoke out.

“What time will @VanityFairMX come out to apologize and say it’ll retire the cover? Not even Peña Nieto messed up that badly today,” one tweeter asked.

Vanity Fair Mexico has yet to respond.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.