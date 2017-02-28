Emma Watson Goes Skin Crazy In New Vanity Fair Photoshoot

Emma Watson may be portraying a Disney princess in her next movie role, but the 26-year-old actress donned a much racier look than her Beauty and the Beast character for her photoshoot for Vanity Fair.

In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:35am PST

A slew of risqué images from her feature story for the publication have been posted on the Internet and Emma Watson looks absolutely stunning.

One of the most eye-catching photos was a steamy snap of the former Harry Potter star going completely topless with only a white shawl covering her modesty. The high fashion getup left almost nothing to the imagination and was easily one of Emma’s sexiest looks to date.

In the interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Watson spoke out about several subjects including her indifference to winning an Oscar and growing up in the spotlight.

Now that she is older and has experienced massive success, Emma’s focus has transitioned to being involved with films that have a message that she believes needs to be communicated.

“I couldn’t care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear,” she said.

Much like her bookworm character in Harry Potter, Emma Watson loves to read. The actress explained that the activity brings her back to “normal” life and was a bonding experience with her Dad.

“Books gave me a way to connect with my father,” she said. “Some of my most precious and treasured moments… Ijust remember him reading to me before bed and how he used to do all the different voices.”

“I grew up on film sets, and books were my connection to the outside world. They were my connection to my friends back at school because if I was reading what they were reading we’d have something in common. Later in life, they became an escape, a means of empowerment, a friend I could rely on.”

Be sure to look for Emma Watson’s feature story in the March issue of Vanity Fair.

What was your reaction after seeing Emma Watson‘s daring Vanity Fair photoshoot?

