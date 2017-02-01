Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has officially made his selection for the open seat in Supreme Court of the United States. Trump has chosen to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch of the federal appeals court in Denver, Colorado.

Gorsuch has a history of working with Supreme Court justices in the past, he clerked for two back in the day. He also has a reputation similar to Justice Scalia, who he is replacing on the Supreme Court, for being on “originalist,” according to NPR. He is also considered to be very popular and approachable according to lawyers who have worked with him in the past.

The official announcement for this nomination played out in a very Trump kind of way – with a lot of showmanship, bravado, and unnecessary suspense. Trump made the announcement during primetime television, as opposed to making his announcement during the day. There were also rumors going around throughout the morning that Trump’s top two picks were visiting the White House, adding “suspense” to his announcement.

In the end, he chose Gorsuch.

Gorsuch will be taking the seat left behind by Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away almost a year ago in February 2016. After his death, President Obama nominated judge Merrick Garland, but the Senate Republicans refused Garland’s nomination, demanding that the next president choose Scalia’s replacement. This meant that the Supreme Court was down one justice for, what will be, more than a year.

Now that Trump has announced his nominee, the Senate will have to approve Gorsuch before he can take his seat on the court. The only problem is that some Senate Democrats are considering refusing Trump’s nominee much like the Republican’s did for Obama’s.

Who knows what the upcoming weeks will bring as the Senate begins the approval process not only for Gorsuch but for the other cabinet nominees Trump has put forward.

