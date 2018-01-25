Does Reese Witherspoon Have Three Legs on the Vanity Fair Cover?

Vanity Fair unveiled its 2018 Hollywood portfolio, and the cover shot has more than just a few people scratching their heads.

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair released an image of its annual Hollywood issue, with mega stars like Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Hanks and Zendaya on the cover. But while the star-studded cover is impressive, Reese Witherspoon, or rather the addition of an additional limb on her body, caught the internet’s attention.

“I’m tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes,” Twitter user Space Wifey wrote, including a picture of Reese Witherspoon gracing the cover.

Another Twitter user was quick to circle the three legs in question for those having a more difficult time seeing them.

Of course, people on Twitter were quick to offer possible explanations for the strange occurrence.

“I think the upright leg (top circle) is the same leg as seen in the bottom left circle, bent at the knee, with the other leg (bottom right circle) crossed over it, and the other “calf” next to the bottom left circle is just her dress,” one person wrote.

While some suggested that the “third leg” may just be an apple box that Witherspoon was sitting on, one Twitter user wasn’t having that explanation, writing that “Reese is sitting on the arm of Oprah’s chair. Not her lap. The chair is red. It doesn’t make sense that Reese’s “third leg” is an apple box unless they put the box inside the skirt of her dress. It’s really okay if the published image is a photoshop mistake. no one will die.”

Witherspoon even got in on the fun, claiming that her secret had finally been revealed.

Witherspoon wasn’t the only one with additional limbs, either, with Oprah appearing to have a third hand in one of the shots.

It’s not yet clear if these were just simple Photoshopping mistakes or if the celebs are actually hiding extra limbs.