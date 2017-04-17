Watch: The Internet Is Losing It Over This One Detail From Donald Trump’s First Easter Egg Roll

The White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll took place on Monday, and as is tradition, the event was kicked off with a performance of the National Anthem. According to video footage of the moment, it appears POTUS Donald Trump needed a little reminder about proper protocol.

That’s a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem… https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

In the clip, Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, places her hand over her heart as the anthem begins to play before nudging her husband to put his own hand up. After receiving the nudge, Donald swiftly put his hand on his heart to join Melania and their son, Barron, as if there was never a delay.

While this could be a case of the President simply forgetting to put his hand up, the Internet naturally had some thoughts about the faux pas.

“Best nudge ever tbh,” one person cracked.

“Correction: Melania reminded him to cover the empty hole in his chest where humans usually have their hearts,” joked another.

Some mused on more political matters.

“If Obama delayed putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem in his first 90 days we would still be hearing about it today,” wrote one person.

“Glad Melania reminded Trump to show respect during the Nat’l Anthem, but it was hardly worth the 400k/day she costs taxpayers,” noted another, referring to the fact that Melania and Barron continue to live in New York City instead of Washington, D.C.

[H/T Twitter / @Cosmopolitan]

This story first appeared at Womanista.