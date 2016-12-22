Paula Patton Pens Emotional Tribute to Former Father-In-Law Alan Thicke

Paula Patton wrote an emotional tribute following the loss of Alan Thicke.

The 41-year-old actress was very close to Alan, given that he was her former father-in-law, Entertainment Tonight reports. Paula knew the Growing Pains star since she was 15 years old. She married his son, singer Robin Thicke, in 2005, but later separated in February 2014 after 21 years together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit. ❤️ A photo posted by Paula Patton (@paulapattonofficial) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Patton shared a sweet photo of a smiling Alan to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life,” Paula wrote. “I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit.”

Paula and Robin welcomed their son, 6-year-old Julian Fuego, in April 2010.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com