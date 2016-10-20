Pastor Helps Unfold Mother’s Plan To Poison Husband And Kids

A woman from Missouri named Diane Staudte meticulously plotted alongside her daughter Rachel to kill their closest relatives with poison. Their plan might have worked if it was not for the pastor at their church who informed the police of the situation.

The pastor delivered an anonymous tip to the police after the Staudte family had been through a series of tragic events. First, Diane’s husband fell ill and died. Second, her son passed away in similar circumstances. Next, her daughter was hospitalized.

While others in the community were shocked and saddened, the pastor had a hunch that there may be foul play involved.

Diane’s plan was put into motion four years ago. On Easter Sunday in 2012, her 61-year-old husband Mark Staudte died. At the time, Mark’s death was the reported as the result of natural causes.

Friends and family of the Missouri resident were shocked by Diane’s lack of emotion that she displayed when her husband died, according to People.

One of Mark’s friends and band mates, Rob Mancuso recalled Diane’s bizarre behavior during a gathering after Mark’s memorial service. “It was like she was hosting a party,” he said. “There was no sadness. I thought it was just her way of grieving.”

Five months later, Diane’s 26-year-old son Shaun also passed away. She claimed that he suffered from seizures, and the medical examiner ruled that Shaun died from prior medical causes.

In the days leading up to his death, Shaun complained of flu-like symptoms exactly like his father did five months earlier. However, when Shaun died, there was no memorial service.

“We found out he died from another relative,” Michael Staudte, Mark’s brother said.

The people who knew the Staudtes family were shocked when they read a post from Rachel on Facebook that was sent out only a month after Shaun died.

“Don’t think I’ve seen mom so chilled out like this in a long time,” Rachel wrote.

In June of 2013, tragedy struck the family again. Diane’s 24-year-old daughter Sarah was admitted to the hospital. Sarah had flu-like symptoms and the doctors discovered that she was actually enduring organ failure.

Not long after Sarah was put in the hospital, an anonymous caller tipped off the police saying that he thought Diane Staudte murdered her husband and son.

As it turns out, the anonymous caller was the pastor at Diane’s church.

Springfield police officer Neal McAmis said, “He talked about Diane’s lack of emotion when Mark died.” He also said, “He thought Diane’s reaction after Mark died was odd.”

Diane was later arrested and charged with murdering her son and husband, and attempting to kill Sarah. The court records showed that she admitted to putting antifreeze in their drinks.

Diane was the longtime organist at the church, and did not even tell the pastor when her daughter Sarah was put in the hospital.

“She was at church and someone else told him that Sarah was at the hospital and wasn’t expected to survive,” McAmis said. “He was so troubled and bothered, and that’s why he had to come forward.”

What are your thoughts on this horrible crime?

