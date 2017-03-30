This Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Throwback Photo Gives Us All The Feels

Pamela Anderson was feeling nostalgic this week as she shared multiple throwback snaps with her former husband Tommy Lee. The blond bombshell took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two separate photos and they will give you all the feels.

The first image shows the former Playboy model embracing the rock musician. The two looked to be truly in love at the time the photograph was taken. Pamela was sporting a stunning white dress while smiling from ear to ear as Lee had his eyes closed to soak in the moment.

After posting on social media, the Baywatch star’s fans went totally bonkers. Her loyal following shelled out thousands of likes and many even took to the comments section to express that she was still with Tommy Lee.

Even though the couple called it quits on their marriage back in 1998, it seems as if Pamela Anderson looks back on their time together fondly as she shared a follow picture that showed them hugging once again.

The second snap gave a glimpse at Pamela’s curvy derriere as she gave Lee a full frontal hug. Lee’s tatted arms wrapped around Pamela back and shoulders and he buried his face in her neck.

When the mother of two isn’t posting pictures of her former spouses, she has been quite busy frequently sharing scantily-clad snaps. One of her latest images shows her completely nude wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses.

She posted the pic with the caption: “I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that yes, it is true. I’m here and I’m as strange as you…Frida Khalo.”

Do you think Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee made a cute couple?

