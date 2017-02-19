Pamela Anderson Reveals Classic Baywatch Pic On Instagram

In anticipation of the reboot movie Baywatch, Pamela Anderson has posted a classic black and white photo of herself in the Baywatch uniform.

Anderson captioned the photo, “#baywatch movie coming soon [heart emoji].”

#baywatch movie coming soon ❤ A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 18, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

If you weren’t aware, Anderson had the role of C. J. Parker on the Baywatch TV series, whom she played for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 making her one of the longest serving cast members on the show.

This has been one of her best known roles to date and has gained her a lot of popularity from international viewers. She later reprised her role to return in a reunion movie, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003 and also to star in commercials for DirecTV in 2007.

Baywatch is being rebooted into a new film by Seth Gordon and starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra.

The film will arrive in theaters May 26, 2017.

