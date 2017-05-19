Brie Larson Refuses To Applaud For Casey Affleck’s Oscar Win

Sunday night’s Academy Awards had one of the most shocking moments in the ceremony’s almost 90-year history when presenters mistakenly named La La Land the year’s Best Picture winner when the real winner was Moonlight. The last ten minutes of the broadcast dominated much of the following day’s news cycle, but if the faux pas hadn’t happened, the exchange between Brie Larson and Casey Affleck might have been one of the most talked about moments.

As is Oscar tradition, the previous year’s recipient for Best Actor awards this year’s Best Actress and last year’s Best Actress awards Best Actor. In 2016, Brie Larson earned her Oscar for her portrayal of a mother who went to extreme lengths to protect her son, the result of sexual assault, while the two were held hostage in the boy’s father in Room. Casey Affleck won his award for his portrayal of a man who must step in to take care of his nephew after the sudden passing of his brother in Manchester By the Sea. The controversy, however, stems from a film Affleck directed years ago in which multiple female crew members accused him of sexual harassment.

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

Affleck has regularly denied any claims of sexual harassment and has never had to face any sort of punishment for the accusations. During the filming of I’m Still Here, two different women claimed they were the target of suck intense sexual harassment that they filed lawsuits against the actor.

One woman claims that Affleck went so far as to sneak into bed with her in nothing but a t-shirt and underwear and began caressing her back. Other reports say that one of the women rejected his advances and he began to bully her, while also encouraging the rest of the crew to bully her.

Both lawsuits were settled out of court.

At last year’s Academy Awards, Lady Gaga invited survivors of sexual assault to join her on stage for her performance, and as they walked off the stage, Larson hugged each and every one of them.

Then best actress fave Brie Larson gets up, hugs each, every one. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OI3cFZaLtl — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 29, 2016

Last month, Larson also had to give Affleck the same award at the Golden Globe Awards, in which she refrained from even making physical contact with him.

So glad Brie Larson found a way to be professional but keep her distance from having to reward Casey Affleck at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/9dTYYxrXe7 — Priyant Pratap (@Priyant1987) January 9, 2017

Regardless of your thoughts on Affleck’s guilt or the notion of separating art from the artist, it’s clear Larson is doing her part to take a stand against misogyny.

