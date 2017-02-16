NSYNC Is Reuniting This Year

It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie…*NYSYNC is reuniting this year!

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, former band member Lance Bass revealed that he Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick all are planning to get back together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re doing something [special].I don’t know if I can announce it yet,” Bass said. “We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album. And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point.”

The most thrilling news came when Lance Bass confirmed that all five of the former bandmates would be in attendance for the release.

“We’ll all be there!” he said. “We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

“We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time,” said Bass. “It’ll be fun to see everybody again.”

Even though the group disbanded back in 2002, Lance said that the guys all talk to each other on a regular basis and remain great friends to this day.

“I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other,” he said jokingly. “We bag on each other all day long. We find pictures on Instagram of us from the ’90s and so we’re always giving it to each other.”

The *NSYNC reunion comes right on the heels of a recent Justin Timberlake interview in which the singer turned actor got brutally honest about why he left the group.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche,” he said. “And, also, I was growing out of it.”

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer then went on to throw a little shade at the other band members.

“I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group,” he explains. “I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

It’s fair to say that Justin’s instincts and dreams were in sync as he has gone on to become one of the most popular solo musicians in the world and regularly sells out packed out stadium tours.

Are you excited to see *NSYNC reuniting this year?

Up Next: Lindsay Lohan Reveals Cleavage-Filled Pic, Quotes Mother Teresa | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed New Details About Her Being ‘Obsessed With Lips’ | Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Has Unveiled ‘Intense’ Details About Michael Jackson’s Neverland

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]