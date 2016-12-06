Nordstrom Is Selling A Rock In A Pouch, And The Internet Does Not Know What To Do

Photos of a new Nordstrom product have surfaced online, and social media users are utterly baffled as to its purpose.

The department store is offering a product called a “Leather Wrapped Stone.” Yes, you read that correctly.

Here’s how Nordstrom describes the bizarre product:

“A paperweight? A conversation piece? A work of art? It’s up to you, but this smooth Los Angeles-area stone – wrapped in rich, vegetable-tanned American leather secured by sturdy contrast whipstitching º is sure to draw attention wherever it rests. A traditional hardening process gives the leather a beautiful ombré effect. Like all Made Solid leather pieces, this one is cut, shaped, sewn and finished by hand in artist Peter Maxwell’s Los Angeles studio. Using vintage leatherworking tools and traditional saddle-stitching techniques, Maxwell aims to create beautiful designs that embody both simplicity and functionality, and that develop rich character and patina over time.”

Still confused? Yeah, so is everybody else. But here is the most shocking news of all…the stone costs $85!

After the photo started to circulate online, many social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the strange item.

Here’s what the Twitterverse had to say about the “Leather Wrapped Stone:”

This is a rock. It has leather knickers. It costs $85 at Nordstrom. This is entirely normal. pic.twitter.com/kWY8WU8QXn — Derek Attig (@bookmobility) December 6, 2016

The comments section on this rock from @Nordstrom. Note: this is a thing. Like, actually real pic.twitter.com/aFgnCPflQR — Josh (@doshjacks) December 5, 2016

Nothing says Merry Christmas like this $85 rock… er, I mean “Medium Leather Wrapped Stone” on the @Nordstrom site https://t.co/Rx1tz6Htn4 pic.twitter.com/o4TrVyo1yS — Brett Borders (@brett_borders) December 6, 2016

If Nordstrom can sell a rock for $85, surely I could do something with my life… https://t.co/mdHscnO8RR — Preston Donahue (@MCCornflake1) December 6, 2016

When I saw this @Nordstrom I knew I had to cop 😩, I know just what to use it for pic.twitter.com/cOxcSQdV0A — Tyler, the 🅱️reator (@6ixGodTyler) December 6, 2016

The comments section on Nordstrom’s website also received a heavy amount of hilarious feedback.

“This is the perfect holster for your slappin’ stone,” one reviewer wrote. “Even comes with a backup. It’s a little pricey but the sales lady told me the rock was made by hand. That’s got to be difficult.”

“Don’t get caught unprotected if you run into Goliath,” another reviewer wrote. “Also great for impromptu stonings of local witches. Don’t get caught unprepared.”

While Nordstrom has not commented on the widespread attention the “Leather Wrapped Stone” is getting, the company has removed many joking reviews, according to People.

What are your thoughts about Nordstrom’s “Leather Wrapped Stone?”

