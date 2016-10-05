No Surveillance On Kim Kardashian Robbery Leaves Police Empty-Handed

Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, her robbery case will not be solved by catching the crooks on video. TMZ is reporting now that the search for surveillance footage has come up dry.

According to sources close to the investigation, there was no surveillance video either inside or outside the hotel property.

While there is no video available from the hotel, there was some surveillance footage captured by police. However, the robbers were apparently able to stay out of the picture, and the cameras were facing the front of the building.

Police have been searching the surrounding area for any possible videotape, but have been unable to obtain any footage this point.

Also, it was previously reported that two cell phones were taken from Kim’s apartment. However, the latest details of the case that have surfaced stated that only 1 of the cell phones were stolen and that there was no “compromising information” on the device given that it was remotely wiped.

There may be no video surveillance, but there are those who believe that Kim should have been better protected anyway. Because there was no video surveillance, and Kim’s bodyguard was out protecting Kourtney and Kylie, the thieves were able to successfully gain access to Kim’s apartment.

There was a tiny window of access to the reality star’s Paris apartment, therefore the attack had to be executed precisely by the criminals. The Kardashian family and the police are even suggesting the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

As of now, Kim has returned to New York City where she is laying low with her rapper husband Kanye West.

