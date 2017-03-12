Nikki Bella Shows Off Major Leg In Sheer Black Dress At Kids’ Choice Awards 2017

Nikki Bella appeared at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in support of her man John Cena, who will be hosting the award show.

The 33-year-old pro wrestler rocked a tiny black dress on the carpet, which featured a calf-length, sheer skirt, bringing all the attention to her perfectly toned legs. She paired the look with pointy white pumps, with her long, brunette hair parted down the middle in curls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a big night for John, as he is the host of the show, so naturally, his long time girlfriend is there to lend her support. The pair have been together since 2012, and have lived together for many years.

If you want to know more about them you can catch the couple together on Nikki’s reality show, Total Divas and Total Bellas.

One of the biggest storylines of the series involved 39-year-old Cena refusal to take the relationship to the next level. He told Nikki that after his divorce he has no intention of getting married or having children, which are two things she has always wanted. But it appears that he has had a change of heart and wants to give the girl of his dreams everything she wants.

“This past year he’s actually talked that he’s open to marriage,” Nikki said back in October. “So, of course, my hopes go way through the roof.”

More News:

[H/T HollywoodLife]