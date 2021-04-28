Niecy Nash to Host Reboot of Classic Musical Game Show

Niecy Nash has been announced as the host of the upcoming reboot of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, the singing competition/game show that originally ran on Fox between 2007-09. The reboot will also air on Fox and will launch during the 2021-22 season, Deadline reports.

The original show was hosted by Wayne Brady and later went into syndication with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath acting as host. The reboot has been ordered in a new format and will also stream on Fox Entertainment’s AVOD service Tubi. “I’m so excited to be part of the DFTL family,” Nash said in a statement. “I love music and I’m happy to be involved in a show that gives people an opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money.” Nash is no stranger to working as a host — she recently completed a run as a guest host on The Masked Singer and hosted the GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month.

Don’t Forget The Lyrics! gave contestants the chance to win $1 million by testing their musical memory. “Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. Don’t Forget the Lyrics! wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “Niecy Nash is one of the most talented, beloved and spirited people in the business. She’s been a dear friend to Fox for many years, most recently on The Masked Singer and we are so happy to keep her on our air next season with Don’t Forget the Lyrics!“

The reboot will be executive produced by Jeff Apploff, who created Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and also produces Fox’s Game of Talents, Beat Shazam and Mental Samurai. “Don’t Forget the Lyrics! has been my baby ever since it originally premiered in 2007,” he said in a statement. “Not only was it a hit on Fox, but we also sold the show in over 20 countries around the world. The time is perfect to make it even bigger and better. We are so thankful to bring back this amazingly fun and entertaining show with the incredible Niecy Nash at the helm.”