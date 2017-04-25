Nicki Minaj Ponders If Blondes Have More Fun In Revealing Pic

Rapper Nicki Minaj has never had a problem embracing her wild side, but with a new Instagram post, it looks like she might be interested in taking a walk on the blond side.

Do blondes have more fun? 👅 decisions, decisions… A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The musician, who’s known for her extravagant and revealing outfits, posted the above photo with the caption “Do blondes have more fun? 👅 decisions, decisions…”

Considering the color of her hair and the inclusion of “decisions, decisions” implies that Minaj was merely wearing a wig to get a better idea of what she’d look like if she made a permanent appearance change.

Despite her notoriety for pushing the boundaries in the world of fashion, whether it be skimpy lingerie or incredibly revealing tops, but hasn’t made many drastic changes to her appearance with any sort of permanence. She’s opted for a variety of different bold colors for her hairstyle, but they are clearly always wigs which she dons specifically for a music video or live performance.

In addition to her daring sense of style, Minaj has also pushed boundaries with the topics of her songs, with some of her biggest hits coming from the most taboo of subject matters.

Minaj is far from an artist merely chasing shock value, however, as she’s regularly considered one of the best current rappers, if not one of the greatest of all time.

