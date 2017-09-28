NFL Player Todd Heap Accidentally Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter Moving Truck

This is absolutely devastating news. Authorities have said former NFL player Todd Heap accidentally killed his 3-year-old daughter.

According to authorities, Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reported that police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection. The Baltimore Ravens, Heap’s longtime former team, issued a statement calling the accident “knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy.”

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

Messages of support and prayers for Heap and his family were offered by former teammates and current NFL players after they learned of the tragedy.

Heap and his wife Ashley have four other children. In 2010, Heap had a pediatric center in Baltimore named after him, according to the Washington Post.

