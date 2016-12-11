New Divorce Details Emerge About Khloe Kardashian And Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s marriage may soon be coming to an end, officially at least. Sad? Yes. Needed? It seems like it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star initially put a halt on her divorce proceedings after filing them for the first time in December 2013. But it now seems like things may be signed, sealed, and delivered this time around.

Khloe’s attorney had asked a judge to withdraw her divorce petition that was awaiting a judge’s signature in October 2015, just weeks after the former Los Angeles Lakers player was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

According to an E! Online source, Khloe felt that was “the right thing to do” given all that was up in the air for Odom.

Then, in May of this year, she filed for divorce again and cited “irreconcilable differences,” once again, as the reason behind the split.

“Khloe is looking forward to moving on,” an insider revealed to E! Online back in the spring.

The reality star has been more than open about the experience and expressed her struggle to come to terms with the end of her relationship in a recent Lenny newsletter.

It was a challenge for me when I decided to get divorced. At my core, I don’t believe in divorce.

Khloe continued with more about her struggles with the filings:

But I came to a point in my marriage where I had to make the choice to take care of my own mental and emotional well-being in order to protect myself and my happiness. I’m at peace with that decision and do feel like I honored my vows to the very end. I feel that I kept the serious vows I made in front of God with every inch of my heart, which is why I am still honoring them today even though my relationship with my ex-husband is in a different place.

[H/T E! Online, TMZ]