New Details On Brad Pitt Claim He Did Not Go To Rehab Despite Reports, Source Says

An all new report has surfaced from a source close to World War Z star Brad Pitt, and the insider claims that the 53-year-old actor never went to rehab despite the rumors.

“Brad did not go to rehab,” the source said while talking with Entertainment Tonight. The insider spoke out only hours after Radar Online published a story claiming that Angelina Jolie‘s estranged husband was “secretly getting help” to help him work through “his issues.”

“Cannot for the life of me understand what they mean by ‘bombshell’ investigation,” the source said.

The Brad Pitt insider also specifically brought up the line in the Radar Online article that alleged Brad Pitt “spent a whopping $15,000 on a five-night sober retreat” at a resort in Santa Monica, California called the Casa Del Mar.

The Radar article also made the claim that Brad “attended a ‘Narcotics Anonymous’ group party.”

The source also spoke out about the rumor that Maleficent actress Angelina Jolie is requesting that Brad pays her $10k per month in order to help support their six kids, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“[Brad’s team] is strictly following the privacy agreement between the two of them,” the source said. “[Brad’s team] has never spoken about the kids and won’t be starting now.”

Since the September announcement of their split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gave their first public statement earlier in January. The two explained in the statement that the divorce proceedings were going to be kept private.

The statement read: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Most recently another source close to Brad Pitt explained that the Hollywood superstar is doing much better than he was in the weeks after the September split.

“He seems to have a more positive outlook,” the source said. “Things seem much better now.”

The biggest issue between the former celebrity couple is the custody of their children.

“Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids,” a source close to Pitt said while talking with People. “What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

What are your thoughts about these new details regarding Brad Pitt not going to rehab?

