Netflix Celebrates April Fool’s Day With ‘Netflix Live’

Before the prominence of the internet and social media, the extent to which one would be worried about April Fool’s Day was baby powder in a hair dryer or getting sprayed by the kitchen sink after some carefully applied tape. In 2017, however, there’s no limit to which various brands will go to try to earn headlines to dominate the 24-hour news cycle, even if it’s because they have misled their fans. This year, Netflix has gotten in on the action with a seemingly silly idea that they actually posted on their service, which features footage of grass growing.

Netflix described their new program, “Netflix Live,” as “Toasters toasting. Grass growing. Fans blowing. With Netflix Live, you can experience life’s biggest thrills, right from the comfort of your couch.”

The trailer for the new experience also showcases Arrested Development star Will Arnett, but doesn’t offer much more information about what the experience will actually entail.

If you head to Netflix and begin watching Netflix Live, you will see what the trailer promises: toasters toasting, grass growing, and fans blowing. While the incredibly boring footage plays, you also get to enjoy Arnett providing commentary to the footage, making quips and noting how boring the footage is.

Considering all of the different TV series that get surprisingly dropped on the service, finding out about Netflix Live the day before it premieres isn’t out of the norm for the streaming service. Netflix has also made drastic changes to their services, like deciding to pursue a binary thumbs up/thumbs down rating system in lieu of the five-star rating scale, Netflix Live looks like an actual experience.

Netflix should be commended for their commitment to the gag, as most other brands will merely tease a silly product or concept on their social media pages, only for users to click for more information and learn it was just a ruse. The Netflix Live special lasts 45 minutes, so for fans of Will Arnett, it’s pretty enjoyable to sit back and watch him riff the whole time.

With the variety of April Fool’s pranks that are running across the internet today, this one is pretty mundane and scores points for following through on the premise.

