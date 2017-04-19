Netflix Trolls Hulu Hard With Brutal Suicide Tweet

For any company or social media user thinking about throwing shade at Netflix, here’s a word of advice: DON’T. Netflix trolled Hulu with an absolutely vicious tweet on Tuesday night that was one of most brutal Twitter exchanges you will ever see.

Streaming only on Hulu. Not on Netflix. Try your free trial today! https://t.co/zSLJeqPY6e pic.twitter.com/4Edc7TqoaQ — hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2017

Hulu was evidently feeling confident in their selection of TV shows and movies available and attempted to throw a jab at streaming service giant Netflix. Hulu shared a video that showed all the titles that it is exclusively hosting, and Netflix didn’t take kindly to it at all.

In response to Hulu, Netflix tweeted a response that read, “Welcome to your tape,” along with a link to the Hulu tweet. For those who don’t get the reference, the phrase comes from the Netflix teen adaptation titled 13 Reasons Why. The series depicts a young woman who committed suicide and left tapes behind for those who made an impact on her life. Refinery29 explained that the phrase has become a meme reply that “makes light of the experience of being depressed, isolated, and hopeless.”

The Netflix tweet can be interpreted in a number of ways, and any of them are absolutely savage. Netflix could be saying that the Hulu ad is so pathetic that it makes the company feel suicidal, or that the ad is essentially their own suicide tape.

The “welcome to your tape” meme has been taking over the Internet, but there are many social media users who find it totally tasteless considering the joke is being made about a suicide.

Check out some of the 13 Reasons Why “welcome to your tape” tweets below that have been circulating on the internet in recent weeks.

13 reasons why

Chipotle employee: Guac is extra

Hannah: Welcome to your tape — Davis (@Dubdiaz21) April 11, 2017

hannah baker be like pic.twitter.com/MnznGObRGf — abbigail singer (@AbbigailSinger1) April 8, 2017

hannah baker: [waves at friend but friend doesn’t see her]

hannah baker: Welcome To Your Tape — satan’s vacation (@jarodzsz) April 11, 2017

