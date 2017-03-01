Netflix’s ‘Dark’ Series Could be The New ‘Stranger Things’ Based On This Trailer

Netflix‘s original series Stranger Things took audiences by storm with its blend of murder, mystery, horror, and science fiction. The show appeared on the streaming service without any big names attached and without much marketing, proving that the show’s content alone could be enough to resonate with all different types of audiences. Luckily, the success of the show means there will be plenty more horror series coming to the service, and from the looks of the German series Dark, our new favorite horror show could be coming this December.

UP NEXT: Stranger Things Season 2 Teaser Released

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s synopsis is as follows:

“A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers. Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets.”

At first glance, and throughout most of the trailer, the show looks like a pretty typical horror murder mystery. However, once you get to the end and realize that the town’s residents might be falling victim to elements of time travel, the trailer takes on a completely different feel.

The cinematography is gorgeous and, though their might not be alternate dimensions or monsters, has just enough hints of the supernatural to make it much more exciting than other procedural dramas currently on television. Hopefully, this series is more like a supernatural version of True Detective meets Twin Peaks than just a Stranger Things copycat, but we have a few months before we find out.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Dread Central]