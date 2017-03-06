Neil Gaiman Reads Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven For Charity

Neil Gaiman’s name has become synonymous with the fantasy genre, and his dark tales have captured the hearts and minds of millions around the world.

Gaiman has authored renowned works like American Gods, and the grapic novel series The Sandman. His dark themes and mystical style have garnered adoration from fans around the world, as well as multiple awards. He’s one of few authors to win Newberry and Carnegie medals, as well as a Hugo award.

During a fundraiser for Worldbuilders, Gaiman decided to read the most famous work of the genre’s most legendary writer – The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe.

Poe, a Baltimore native, was known for his mysterious poems and horrifying literature. His beautiful gothic tones shaped an entire style of writing, and every student of the craft has studied the author’s works. When you read anything by Gaiman, it’s no secret that the themes and prose of Edgar Allan had an incredible influence on his work.

Gaiman gave the Worldbuilders fundraisers a challenge – if they surpassed one million dollars overall – he would read The Raven in its entirety. What’s even better, the author did so in the most Edgar Allan Poe way imaginable – in a room full of dimly lit candles.

Worldbuilders quickly surpassed the goal, and Gaiman held up his end of the deal. The author posted the full video to his personal YouTube account, and fans have enjoyed every minute of it.

Worldbuilders is a charity founded by writers, designed to bring more education to the rest of the globe. When people donate money or books to the charity, the proceeds go to various organizations around the world, designed to do some good in this dark world.

Go to worldbuilders.org to check out the organization, and donate if you feel inclined.

