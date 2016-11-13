Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Okilly Dokilly Release New Album, Howdilly Doodilly

Step aside, Evergreen Terrace, there’s a new band in town honoring The Simpsons, naming themselves after Springfield’s painfully polite Ned Flanders’ signature phrase, “Okilly Dokilly.” The band released their first album, Howdilly Doodily, earlier this week and along with it a video for the track “White Wine Spritzer.”

As you can see from the video above, more than just taking inspiration from the Simpson family’s neighbor, the band members also take aesthetic cues from Flanders, from green sweaters and pink shirts to giving their upper lip a Soup Strainer. Given Flanders’ convictions to Christianity, it’s tough to say if the man himself would be a fan of Okilly Dokilly’s meedly-meedly-meedlies. Head to Okilly Dokilly’s Bandcamp to hear the whole album and sound off in the comments if this band would meet the standards of Stupid Sexy Flanders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

[H/T Stereogum]