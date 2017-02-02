‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Will Pay Tribute to Late Actor Miguel Ferrer

NCIS: Los Angeles will honor the late Miguel Ferrer next March.

Ferrer, who starred in seven seasons on the CBS drama, sadly passed away last month at the age of 61 from throat cancer, Variety reports.

Ferrer’s band, the Jenerators, recorded a cover of Bob Dylan’s song “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” and that version will be played during the March 5 epsiode of NCIS: LA. Ferrer provided the vocals for the cover song. A title card remembering Ferrer will appear the end of the episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill released a statement last month following the actor’s death and said, “Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

