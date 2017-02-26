Natalie Portman Will Not Attend the 2017 Academy Awards Due to Her Pregnancy

Natalie Portman is getting ready to pop!

The actress will not attend the 2017 Oscars or the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards this weekend. She released a statement to E! News on Saturday stating her inability to attend either ceremony because of her pregnancy.

#NataliePortman to skip the 2017 #AcademyAwards on Sunday due to her pregnancy #Oscars A post shared by Ekpo Esito (@ekpoesito) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” the statement read. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

The 35-year-old mom is in her third trimester with her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The couple already has a 5-year-old son named Aleph.

Portman is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress as well as for Best Female Lead at the Film Independent Spirit for her leading role in Jackie.

She won an Oscar for Black Swan in 2010 and was also nominated for her supporting role in the 2004 film Closer.

