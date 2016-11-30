Napoleon Dynamite And Pedro Reunite, And Tots Are Involved

The stars of the indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite have reunited once again twelve years after the release of the movie. Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) joined forces for a hilarious new Burger King commercial in order to promote the return of the Cheesy Tots.

The new ad is a humorous take on the classic scene about tots from the original comedy with the same gut-busting hilarity and awkwardness made popular in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Cheesy Tots at Burger King used to be a staple on the menu at the fast food restaurant, but the snack was discontinued in 2009, according to Movie Web.

Alex Macedo, the president of Burger King North America, said in a statement: “Fans have been craving the return of cheesy tots for some time now. So we wanted to give loyalists a holiday surprise after we heard so many of their requests. Now they’ll be able to warm up to these cozy cheese and potato bites this holiday season.”

For everyone who didn’t get a chance to see the film, here’s the official synopsis for Napoleon Dynamite:

In small-town Preston, Idaho, awkward teen Napoleon Dynamite (Heder) has trouble fitting in. After his grandmother is injured in an accident, his life is made even worse when his strangely nostalgic uncle, Rico (Jon Gries), shows up to keep an eye on him. With no safe haven at home or at school, Napoleon befriends the new kid, Pedro (Ramirez), a morose Hispanic boy who speaks little English. Together the two launch a campaign to run for class president.

The movie was directed by Jared Hess (Nacho Libre), who also penned the script alongside Jerusha Hess (Gentlemen Broncos).

Alongside Heder and Ramirez, the film also starred Jon Gries (Taken), Aaron Ruell (On the Road with Judas), Diedrich Bader (Office Space), and Haylie Duff (Material Girls).

The film first premiered at the Sundance Film festival. It was later sold to Paramount and MTV Films.

After hitting theaters in 2004, Napoleon Dynamite brought in $44.5 million. The movie only cost $400,000 to produce

While the film was a box office success, a sequel was never made despite the high demand for one. However, in 2012, the cast reprised their roles in a short-lived animated series that only lasted for 6 episodes before being cancelled.

Check out the video below to see the original scene from Napoleon Dynamite:

What was your reaction to seeing Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro reunite for a Burger King commercial?

MORE Movie News:

[H/T Movie Web]