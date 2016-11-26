More Strange Details Emerge About Kanye West’s Hospitalization

It turns out there may be more to Kanye West’s recent hospitalization than we thought.

According to Cosmopolitan, sources close to West and Kim Kardashian West have said he is paranoid and “profoundly depressed,” and that these issues have been plaguing him for some time.

The sources told TMZ that West was worried people were out to get him and reportedly wouldn’t let doctors touch him at the beginning of his stay.

This comes after the announcement that West suddenly canceled his tour and had several outbursts recently. The plan, according to the sources, was to have him released by Monday, but doctors are unsure whether or not he will be well enough to be dismissed at that time.

Our thoughts are still with the Kardashian and West families as they navigate this difficult time.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com