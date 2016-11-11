Miley Cyrus Shares Message Of Hope After Post-Election Blues

One day after sharing an emotional video reacting to Donald Trump‘s presidential victory, Miley Cyrus is spreading a new message of hope.

“OK, so no more crying from me,” the star said in a video posted to Instagram Thursday. “I am accepting and hopeful, inspired and smiling.”

“Myself and [my foundation] Happy Hippie are putting education for young people at the very top of our list of priorities in honor, of course, of Hillary Clinton,” she continued. “I am so excited to see what we can do together because we have made such an impact on the LGBTQ community fighting homelessness and injustice for everyone.”

Cyrus added that”peace is what we need.”

“I love you all so much,” she said. “We do need to be stronger together. Thank you, thank you for making a difference.”

The Voice judge used the clip’s caption to urge her followers to work together and take action for the causes they believe in.

“Many of us aren’t sure what to do after the election, but now more than ever it’s important for us to come together and take action to work for the America we want,” she wrote. “That’s why we’re launching #HopefulHippies, and I’m asking you to get involved in your own community and make a commitment to the issues you care about, whether it’s donating, volunteering or showing your support!”

“I’m starting off by pledging to education, and I’m excited Happy Hippie will now be supporting classroom projects and schools with DonorsChoose!!” she continued. “If you need ideas to get you started, check out HappyHippies.org to find local opportunities near you supporting the issues we care about. Share your pledge to take action in your community using #HopefulHippies.”

“Can’t wait to see yours,” Cyrus concluded. “I’ll be reposting some of my favorite ones! #strongertogether.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com