Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Selfie in a Rare Public Appearance

Who doesn’t love a good Miley & Liam sighting?
The low-profile duo stepped out in a rare public outing together to support a photographer friend’s art gallery opening, PEOPLE reports.
Cyrus and Hemsworth went to support their close friend, Vijat Mohindra at his exhibition that opened up on Friday night. Cyrus made sure to dress in yellow to match Mohindra’s artwork.
M & L even cozied up to pose for a cute selfie.
A few of Cyrus’ friends joined them at the exhibit and look like they’re just as fun as she is.
