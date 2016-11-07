Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Selfie in a Rare Public Appearance

—Nueva imagen de Miley & Liam (en mejor calidad) ayer en la apertura de la primera exhibición fotográfica internacional de Vijat Mohindra en la galería The MaRS ubicada Los Angeles. 💕 #mileycyrus #smilers #miam #liamhemsworth #liley A photo posted by Hechos Miley Cyrus en Español (@hechosmileycyrus) on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Who doesn’t love a good Miley & Liam sighting?

The low-profile duo stepped out in a rare public outing together to support a photographer friend’s art gallery opening, PEOPLE reports.

Cyrus and Hemsworth went to support their close friend, Vijat Mohindra at his exhibition that opened up on Friday night. Cyrus made sure to dress in yellow to match Mohindra’s artwork.

M & L even cozied up to pose for a cute selfie.

A photo posted by Hechos Miley Cyrus en Español (@hechosmileycyrus) on Nov 5, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT

A few of Cyrus’ friends joined them at the exhibit and look like they’re just as fun as she is.

So proud of my bad ass mega photographer/friend @vijatm on his first solo gallery exhibition! #alwaysbelievesomethingwonderfulisabouttohappen 💛❤️💙 Love you 😇😻👽 Also stoked for the beautiful Amazon Ashley another amazzzzzzing friend & muse to us all 💖 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 5, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.