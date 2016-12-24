Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Get Ugly In Sweaters For Christmas

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continue their tour of having an awesome Christmas in a new Instagram post that showcases some ugly Christmas sweaters.

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Miley already showed us she has an abundance of ugly Christmas sweaters that celebrate the “greener” things in life, and we also saw that Liam was the odd man out when spending time with the whole Cyrus clan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the photo above, looks like Cyrus’ style has started rubbing off on the Hunger Games star and he got into the spirit with an ugly holiday sweater of his own. Granted, Liam’s is a little more tame compared to Cyrus’, which depicts Jesus blowing a holiday horn in honor of his own birthday, but it’s adorable to see so much of Miley’s charm rubbing off on him.

Considering the couple has gone through their share of rough patches, it’s heartwarming to see them back together and so excited to share the holidays together in such a silly way.

MORE MILEY CYRUS NEWS: 5 Miley Cyrus Most Absurd Moments / Miley Cyrus Shares Bane-Style Dentist Picture / Miley Cyrus Drops NSFW Comment To Donald Trump Supporters / Miley Cyrus Got Some Epic Presents From Liam Hemsworth / Miley Cyrus Reveals She Is A Pansexual / Miley Cyrus Has A Simple Strategy When It Comes To Liam / Miley Cyrus Posts Adorable Throwback Photo With Her Dad And Sister / Watch: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Jolene’ With Miley Cyrus

[H/T Hollywood Life]