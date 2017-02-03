Michael Buble Shares Update on Son’s Cancer Treatment

Michael Bublé announced in November that his 3-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer, and the singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have shared a new update on their son’s progress.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” E! News reports the couple as saying in a statement. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us,” they continued. “As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

The couple’s update comes after an unofficial one began circling earlier this week, with Argentinian journalist Tomas Dente claiming on the TV show Nosotros a la mañana that Noah’s aunt, Daniela Lopilato told him the 3-year-old “is recovering.”

Daniela later tweeted, “Don’t use my name in the media with information and things that I haven’t said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to.”

Bublé and Lopilato married in 2011 and are also parents to 1-year-old son Elias.

This story first appeared at Womanista.