Michael Buble’s Son Reportedly Diagnosed With Cancer

Reports have emerged that Michael Bublé’s 3-year-old son Noah has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Perez Hilton, Argentinian publication La Nación reported that the eldest of Buble’s sons was first diagnosed with the mumps, but it has now come to light that it’s cancer. The family has a house in Argentina.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother’s Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

It was previously reported that Bublé’s wife and their son Noah travelled to the U.S. because of health concerns.

The couple will reportedly release a statement very soon and have cleared their work schedules since they received the news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bublé and his family.

