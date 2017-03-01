Mia Khalifa Found An Incredibly Unconventional Use For A Basketball In New Photo

Social media personality Mia Khalifa has found a new way to use a basketball. And it’s pretty spectacular.
‘S’cuse me, the Euro League’s calling, I gotta take this. 📷: @russellnsteiner
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
Khalifa recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding a basketball, while simultaneously sending text messages. She also was able to use her basketball as a table and balanced her coffee atop of it.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Khalifa captioned the pic, “‘S’cuse me, the Euro League’s calling, I gotta take this. [camera emoji] : @russellnsteiner.”
Given that the 24-year-old rose to fame as an adult film star, Khalifa has a massive following on Instagram and Twitter that includes a bevy of “thirsty” fans. She often takes to social media to set up what she described as a “thirst trap” by posting a steamy workout pic.
She captioned the snap: “When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint.”
In the pic, we see Khalifa rocking a sports bra that flaunts her famously busty build with a pair of skintight yoga pants and Nike running shoes.
When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
To keep up with Mia Khalifa, follow her on Instagram here.
More News:
- Tyrese Gibson Announces He Got Married During a Secret Ceremony on Valentine’s Day
- Kate Hudson Heads To Court For Custody Battle With Ex-Husband
- Brie Larson Busts Out Of Her Dress At ‘Kong’ Premiere
[H/T Instagram, notthefakemiakhalifa]