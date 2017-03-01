Mia Khalifa Found An Incredibly Unconventional Use For A Basketball In New Photo

Social media personality Mia Khalifa has found a new way to use a basketball. And it’s pretty spectacular.

‘S’cuse me, the Euro League’s calling, I gotta take this. 📷: @russellnsteiner A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Khalifa recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding a basketball, while simultaneously sending text messages. She also was able to use her basketball as a table and balanced her coffee atop of it.

Khalifa captioned the pic, “‘S’cuse me, the Euro League’s calling, I gotta take this. [camera emoji] : @russellnsteiner.”

Given that the 24-year-old rose to fame as an adult film star, Khalifa has a massive following on Instagram and Twitter that includes a bevy of “thirsty” fans. She often takes to social media to set up what she described as a “thirst trap” by posting a steamy workout pic.



She captioned the snap: “When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint.”

In the pic, we see Khalifa rocking a sports bra that flaunts her famously busty build with a pair of skintight yoga pants and Nike running shoes.

When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:10am PST

