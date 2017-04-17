Melissa Etheridge Reveals She Enjoys Getting High With Her Kids

Melissa Etheridge has opened up about her marijuana use and dished on the medical and sexual benefits of the drug. The Grammy-winning singer says that cannabis is a “part of [her] life” and even admitted to smoking with her two older children.

In an interview with Yahoo as part of their Weed & the American Family series, the 55-year-old musician explained how she began using marijuana for medicinal purposes after being diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2004.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Melissa, smoking weed has become an integral activity in her marriage.

“Cannabis is the best marital aid, you get a nice indica,” Etheridge said. “When it’s date night, it takes down your inhibition. Your sexual desires are enhanced.”

Etheridge has been married to Linda Wallem for three years, and they smoke almost every night.

“We take a bath every night and smoke and talk and wind down and sleep a very, very good night sleep. And sleep is extremely important.”

Etheridge revealed that her children view marijuana usage as a form of medicine after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I have smoked with my older two,” she said. “I have to admit, it was funny at first and then they realized it’s a very natural end of the day…and it brings you closer.”

“I’d much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink. Oh God, no.”

When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Etheridge explained that she was searching for the best remedy for chemo.

“I asked many of my friends, ‘What’s the experience? What are you doing’ And my friend David Crosby, he was the first one who said, ‘You know, Melissa, you have to do medicinal marijuana. It’s too hard otherwise.”

“And after my first chemo they offered me a steroid and pain reliever and it was like here’s five, six pharmaceuticals and I was like no. I’m going to go this natural way while I’m on chemo.”

Melissa explained that smoking marijuana made a dramatic difference on her health.

“I smoked to be normal. I smoked to be out of pain,” she said. “I smoked to lighten myself because you’re poisoning yourself with chemo. It wasn’t about being high, it wasn’t at all anything like that.”

She continued by saying: “It was just being to a place where I could communicate with my children, to where I could get up, to where I could eat, where I didn’t have to go to the hospital. It was great medicine.”

Even though she is now cancer-free, Etheridge continues to smoke.

“Let’s be clear, I’m still smoking,” she said. “Cannabis is a part of my life. When I started my new life with my new health, it was very important to me to maintain the healthful benefits that cannabis gave you.”

“When I used it as medicine, it became so clear to me that it has been maligned and misunderstood, and I really wanted to help people who are suffering. I mean, going through chemotherapy is suffering…and cannabis helps so many parts of just that. That’s just the beginning of what it does medicinally.”

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Yahoo]