Melania Trump’s Twitter Handle Liked A Tweet That Suggests She Is Not A Fan Of Her Husband

Twitter erupted after Melania Trump “liked” a tweet that implied there is trouble in her and President Trump’s marriage.

Melania’s personal Twitter account, @MELANIATRUMP, liked the above tweet from Andy Ostroy, which features a gif of the First Lady making an angry face after her husband talks to her.

“Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump’s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania,” Ostroy said.

The account favorited the tweet within minutes, and Twitter took notice fast.

Numerous users pointed out the favorite was odd for multiple reasons. Aside from the apparent shock of publicly acknowledging tension in her relationship, it was only the second tweet Melania had ever favorited. Also, her account was not mentioned in the tweet anywhere, so it was less likely it was accidentally favorited in her mentions tab.

Many took screenshots to document the action before it was undone, which happened after the administration caught wind of what happened.

Melania Trump has only two faved tweets and one (a few minutes old) is how much she hates her husband. pic.twitter.com/AV2XYpopXv — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) May 3, 2017

“The first lady wasn’t aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention,” a spokesperson told Inside Edition.

The representative was also questioned as to who actually liked the tweet if it wasn’t the First Lady.

“Who knows!” they said. “But we have since changed passwords.”

President Trump and his family have had an interesting relationship with Twitter since his election. While Trump uses it to communicate with supporters and naysayers, some of his critics, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mark Hamill, have used social media to mock the new head of state.

