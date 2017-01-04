Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox News To Sign New Contract With NBC

Fox News‘ Megyn Kelly has decided that she is ready to move on from her longtime home at Fox News. The host of The Kelly File has been working at the new network for 12 years but has decided that she’d rather spend the next 12 at another network. She will soon be moving to NBC.

NCBUniversal News Group chairman, Andrew Lack, announced on Tuesday that Kelly would be switching networks. Though she is currently set to work at Fox News until January 6, 2017, she will soon find a new place at NBC. Though there are no details about Kelly’s future show now, Lack did say that he offered her a daytime news program and a Sunday night news show.

Kelly had been considering moving for a while before Lack made her the offer. Back in April, she mentioned in an interview that she would very much like to move into a new daytime news show so she could spend more time with her family.

“I really like my show, and I love my team. But you know, there’s a lot of brain damage that comes from the job. There was probably less brain damage when I worked in the afternoon,” Kelly said. “I was less known. I had far less conflict in my life. I also have three kids who are soon going to be in school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. I come in at 3:30. I like to see my children.”

Currently, Kelly has the second most watched show after Bill O’Riley on Fox News. She also recently got a lot of attention during the 2016 presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump regularly called Kelly out for various reasons and even boycotted a republican debate that she was moderating.

More information about Kelly’s new NBC shows will be announced in the upcoming months.

