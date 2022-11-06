Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle for Referring to Prince Harry as Her Husband

Megyn Kelly is speaking out about her issues with Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. According to Us Weekly, the former Fox News and NBC personality and current podcast host spent one of her episodes this week focusing on Markle and how she refers to the prince as her husband.

"We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know," Kelly said during Tuesday's episode. "There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune."

Megyn Kelly gets annoyed because Meghan Markle refers to Prince Harry as “my husband”. Kelly: “We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear, you want us all to know.” Kelly is so tacky with her pathetic attempts to be relevant. pic.twitter.com/mhOaRmVn1P — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 2, 2022

One thing most can agree about is that too many people are hungry for anything related to the royals in the world today. We write about them a lot for that reason. That said, what else is she supposed to talk about on the eighth episode of her podcast?

Kelly played clips from the couple's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, adding that the duchess has a "less than 22% approval rating" in the U.K., something that exists apparently concerning the royal family. Kelly was also swift to label Markle as a "liar" for claims she did no research on the royals before marrying Prince Harry.

Kelly is one of many who want to criticize Markle at any point they can find it seems. Piers Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, and many others regularly take exception to anything Markle does. The former Fox personality's comments came a day after Markle's podcast was released and focused on her home life with Prince Harry and their children.

"It does, it feels like a whirlwind," Markle said on the episode. "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

It seems harmless, but it isn't according to Kelly's response. Now we have the possibility of two well-off rich folks with podcasts going into a war of words through their platform, while you continue listening during your drive from one job to your second job.